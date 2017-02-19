By Jugjet Singh





FINALLY: MHC made special medals for the women who won silver in the WL RD2 in Kuala Lumpur...MHC pic



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) held their Ninth Executive Board meeting yesterday and reiterated that they will do everything possible for the women to qualify for their first World Cup.





Also the MHC are optimistic that the men will not only play in the World League Round Two final in Dhaka, but also defend their title won in the WL Round Two in Singapore.



The MHC also feted a group of orphans at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur and gave them pocket money as well.



Both the men's and women's national players were present at the lunch, where the women were also presented with World League Round Two medals.



(Note: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) only handed out the challenge trophy to Ireland, while no individual medals were given to the winner and Malaysia).



"We have plans leading to the Women's World League Semifinals where the players will head for Europe to play more than a dozen friendlies. This will help them to try and qualify for their first World Cup," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



As for the Sea Games, where four gold medals are on offer in hockey, Subahan is also confident that a clean sweep will be made even though the indoor teams are not in serious training yet.



Two field and two indoor gold medals will be offered in the August Sea Games.



"Since the men are involved in the MHL and also do not have a venue to train for indoor, they will start preparations at a later date. however, the women have been training for indoor in Klang. We are confident that all four gold medals will be delivered by our players," said Subahan.



Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club player Kevin Lim and former national coach Paul Lissek have been roped in to help in the indoor campaign -- as both have experience on its specifications while they were in Germany.



