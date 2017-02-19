KUALA LUMPUR: Go and win it.





That’s the clear message from the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to the national team who will be competing in the FIH World Hockey League Round Two in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from March 4-12.



MHC set the target based on the fact that Malaysia are the highest-ranking team in the tournament, which will also feature hosts Bangladesh, China, Ghana, Egypt, Oman, Sri Lanka and Fiji.



Malaysia were originally scheduled to play in Trinidad and Tobago from March 25-April 2. That would have been tougher as the other teams in the fray there are Russia, Japan, Switzerland, Chile, the United States, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.



The top two teams from each of the Round Two events will qualify for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.



However, Malaysia were offered the chance to play in Dhaka when Canada pulled out citing security fears.



“It wasn’t our decision to play there (in Dhaka). There was an offer and, after deliberation by the team officials and our technical people, we agreed to play in Dhaka although the period of training will be much shorter.



“Team officials feel that we stand a better chance of making the World League Semi-Finals by playing in Dhaka ... that’s why we accepted the offer.



“We are confident the team will achieve the desired result,” said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal after chairing the exco meeting yesterday.



The MHC will name the final 18-man squad for the tournament after the Malaysia Hockey League’s Premier Division final on Feb 26. The team will leave for Bangladesh on March 28.



Subahan said that the national team’s programme for the rest of the year would be finalised “once the team have made the cut for the World League Semi-Finals”



The Star of Malaysia