by S. Ramaguru





Right on target: KLHC’s Anton Friz Ebeling (second from right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring against Terengganu in the Malaysia Hockey League’s Premier Division match at the KL Hockey Stadium yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) finally came good in the fourth time of asking as they edged Terengganu 3-2 to regain the Malaysia Hockey League’s Premier Division title.





German Anton Friz Ebeling was the hero for 2013 champions KLHC, scoring a last-gasp 60th minute winner at the KL Hockey Stadium.



KLHC, who were denied by Terengganu at the last hurdle the past three seasons, received RM100,000 for finishing top in the eight-team league with 36 points while Terengganu, on 33 points, had to settle for RM60,000.



Needing a win to emerge champions, KLHC surged into the lead after only seven minutes when Dedy Ariyadi Junaidi netted a field goal.



But Terengganu restored parity two minutes later, thanks to a penalty corner conversion by South Korean hitman Jang Jung-hyun.



The third quarter saw a fierce onslaught by KLHC. After missing a sitter through Harvinder Singh and two failed penalty corner attempts, KLHC managed to score their second goal. Nabil Fiqri Mohamed Nor netted from close range after connecting a cross in the 43rd minute.



But Terengganu refused to surrender, coming back strongly in the fourth quarter. From their second penalty corner in the 51st minute, Jung-hyun relayed the ball to Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin to slot home.



With seconds ticking away, Ebeling’s penalty corner took a deflection and sailed into goal to the joy of the KLHC team.



“It was a great team effort. We never gave up,” said KLHC team manager Annuar Sham Kamar.



“We beat Terengganu to win the Charity Shield at the start of the season and now we are the Premier Division champions. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going when we compete for the overall title (TNB Cup),” he added.



Earlier, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) clinched third place with a 1-0 win over Tenaga Nasional. Khairul Nizam Ibrahim netted the all-important goal in the 12th minute.



UniKL finished with 26 points to take home RM40,000. It was UniKL’s first podium finish since they competed in the MHL in 2011.



Tenaga, who had 25 points, had only themselves to blame for the loss. They wasted eight penalty corners.



Coach A. Arulselvaraj said finishing third was a breakthrough for UniKL.



“Credit must go to the players for their determination. I hope the win will boost the confidence of the players for the TNB Cup,” said Arulselvaraj.



The Star of Malaysia