



Cork Harlequins strengthened their hold on a women’s EY Hockey League Champions Trophy place with back-to-back wins on the road in Ulster this weekend.





They held on for a second win in six days over Pegasus at Queen’s on Saturday when goals from Olivia Roycroft and Karen Bateman saw them win 2-1.



Quins had won a week earlier in a shoot-out in the Irish Senior Cup and this tie was equally closely fought. Pegasus had slightly more of the play but were caught on the counter to fall two behind before Michelle Harvey got a consolation goal with three minutes left.



On Sunday, Cork beat their Belfast Harlequin namesakes 3-1 at Deramore Park to move within two points of leaders UCD, albeit with an extra game played.

The students retained their place at the top of the table with a resounding 8-1 win over basement side Ulster Elks with sisters Abbie and Emma Russell both scoring twice.



Hermes-Monkstown stayed within a point of UCD thanks to their 4-2 win at Loreto. They led from pillar to post with Chloe Watkins getting them up and running from a corner in the first quarter.



Ellen Curran double the lead before Anna O’Flanagan kept Hermes-Monkstown well clear. Ali Meeke and Hannah Matthews closed the gap markedly late on but another O’Flanagan goal saw Hermes-Monkstown over the line.



Belfast Harlequins – in their first game of the weekend on Saturday – were grateful to a Laura Johnston double to earn them a crucial 2-1 win over Pembroke.



The result lifts them five points away from the relegation playoff place with Pembroke stuck in ninth. Johnston scored first before Eanna Horan tied the game up in the first quarter.



Johnston, though, struck again before half-time and the Belfast side held on to that lead for the remainder of the tie for a big three points.



Women’s EY Hockey League Saturday: Loreto 2 (H Matthews, A Meeke) Hermes-Monkstown 4 (A O’Flanagan 2, E Curran, C Watkins); Pembroke 1 (E Horan) Belfast Harlequins 2 (L Johnston 2); Ulster Elks 1 (S McCay) UCD 8 (A Russell 2, E Russell 2, L Tice, M O’Donnell, D Duke, K Mullan); Pegasus 1 (M Harvey) Cork Harlequins 2 (O Roycroft, K Bateman)



Sunday: Belfast Harlequins 1 (L Geddes) Cork Harlequins 3 (K Bateman, N Carroll, O Roycroft)



Day 13 – extended match reports



Loreto 2 (H Matthews, A Meeke) Hermes-Monkstown 4 (A O’Flanagan 2, E Curran, C Watkins)

Hermes-Monkstown led from the start to finish to see off a dangerous Loreto side, taking the lead from a corner in the first quarter which Chloe Watkins netted.



Watkins and Sinead Loughran were the controlling forces in midfield, putting in huge shifts. Another corner ensued in the second corner which was calmly put away in the corner by recently capped international Ellen Curran.



Loreto really had their work cut out for them. Ali Meeke worked very hard alongside Lizzie Colvin to open space for Loreto's forwards but, at times, their endeavours were closed down by Hermes’ defensive enforcer Sarah Greene.



The Beaufort hosts found more space in the second half with youngster Christina Hamill showing great skill and awareness in and around the D, giving the forwards some opportunities. Hermes didn't hang around and broke quickly. Anna O Flanagan latched onto a mistake and scored it in typical fashion.



The hosts did get on the board with a lovely flow of hockey through the middle from Loreto, setting up Meeke for a goal. And they were right back in the mix in the final quarter, winning a couple of corners in succession where Hannah Mathews popped up to score well.



But Hermes-Monkstown were equally pilling on the pressure as Loreto conceded a couple of short corners too. Louisa Healy was again in fine form but O’Flanagan sealed the deal with her second and the visitors’ fourth for a tenth win of the campaign.



Pembroke 1 (E Horan) Belfast Harlequins 2 (L Johnston 2)

Laura Johnston’s pair of goals gave Belfast Harlequins a massive boost in their bid to escape the relegation playoffs, putting five points between them and Pembroke.



The caught the Serpentine Avenue hosts napping in the sixth minute when a long ball into the circle found Johnston who made no mistake. Pembroke levelled from a corner in the 17th minute from Eanna Horan.



But Harlequins battled back in front quickly in the second quarter and, in the 21st minute, counter-attacked to find Johnston at the edge of the circle and she scored for a 2-1 lead they would hold until the end.



Pembroke held the guts of the play in the second half, winning five corners, but the Harlequins defence remained solid and repelled each attack to record a hugely significant result in the relegation shake-up.



Ulster Elks 1 (S McCay) UCD 8 (A Russell 2, E Russell 2, L Tice, M O’Donnell, D Duke, K Mullan)

Sisters Abbie and Emma Russell both scored twice as UCD ran up a comfortable 8-1 win over Ulster Elks, keeping their place at the top of the women’s EY Hockey League.



The Dublin students started fast with an aggressive, high press which saw the Elks struggle to break out of defence. They scored in the 16th minute from a corner which Millie O’Donnell tapped in at the back post.



Deirdre Duke and Abbie Russell added further goals from open play in the second quarter to open up the lead further. That advantage extended out to six by the end of the third quarter as Katie Mullan, Abbie Russell and Lena Tice all added goals to comprehensively kill off the tie.



The fourth quarter finally saw the Elks find some rhythm, winning a number of corners, one of which Shirley McCay scored from. But an Emma Russell brace closed out the victory. The win keeps UCD a point ahead of Hermes-Monkstown, albeit with an extra game played. Ulster Elks are bottom, one point off Pembroke.



Pegasus 1 (M Harvey) Cork Harlequins 2 (O Roycroft, K Bateman)

Cork Harlequins won at Queen’s for the second time in seven days to strengthen their hold on an EY Hockey League Champions Trophy place.



Pegasus pressed hard from the whistle and, five minutes, in had the ball in the net only for the whistle to have been blown for an infringement seconds before. The Ulster side was the stronger team and controlling midfield with Quins initially finding it hard to get out of their 23.



They also edged the corner count with Emma Buckley making some good saves as the game remained scoreless into half-time. The second half saw a sea-change as Quins went in front in the 39th minute, pouncing on a loose ball out of defence.



Naomi Carroll drove into the circle, drew the goalkeeper before slipping to Olivia Roycroft to calmly finish low into the corner. Three minutes into the final quarter, it became 2-0 when Karen Bateman reacted quickest as Pegasus stalled, anticipating a whistle that never came for a perceived swing and a miss.



It gave Pegasus a mountain to climb but they pushed hard for the remainder, seeking a route back into the tie. They got one back with three minutes to go when another attack into the opposition circle by Suzanne Ferris. Her pass found Michelle Harvey unmarked behind the keeper to score but it was too little, too late.





Credit: Rowland White/Presseye



Sunday:



Belfast Harlequins 1 (L Geddes) Cork Harlequins 3 (K Bateman, N Carroll, O Roycroft)

Cork Harlequins made it two wins from two over the weekend in Ulster with a 3-1 win over their namesakes from Belfast, moving within two points of leaders UCD.

Karen Bateman opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Naomi Carroll extended the advantage after half-time. Belfast got one back in the early stages of the fourth quarter as they threw everything forward in search of a result. But, on the counter, Olivia Roycroft got her second of the weekend for a 3-1 outcome.



Irish Hockey Association media release