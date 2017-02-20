

Surbiton's Alan Forsyth, who scored a hat-trick against Canterbury. Credit Tim Reder



Hampstead and Westminster reclaimed fourth place from opponents Beeston after a thrilling 4-3 home victory in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday.





Beeston moved into the top four last weekend and took the lead this week through Jonny Wilkinson, only for Richard Smith to equalise for the hosts three minutes later.



Richard Lawrence restored Beeston’s lead after the break, a lead they only held for a minute after player/coach Kwan Browne levelled the score.



Two goals in two minutes from Will Calnan and Marc Edwards gave the hosts a 4-2 lead, and despite Elliot Hibell pulling one back 10 minutes from time, Hampstead and Westminster held on.



Leaders Wimbledon stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games, but were made to work hard for a 3-2 victory at Brooklands MU.



Brooklands led 2-0 at half time thanks to efforts from Peter Flanagan and Sam Perrin.



The visitors proved their worth in the second half though, Phil Roper scoring a brace and Simon Mantell hitting the winner with four minutes to go.



Surbiton claimed four points over the weekend to move into second place in the table.



On Saturday they defeated rivals Holcombe 3-1, Luke Noblett, Jonathan Gall and Alan Forsyth (pictured) all scoring after Gareth Andrew had put Holcombe ahead in the second half.



But they had to settle for a point on Sunday as they were held to a 4-4 draw at Canterbury who are fighting for survival.



Surbiton led four times, Forsyth on target with a hat trick to take his season tally to 19 goals, and Noblett scoring his second of the weekend.



However, goals from Tom Bean (2), Joshua Pollard and Craig Boyne earned Canterbury a precious point.



Loughborough Students remain without a point this season as they went down 6-2 at home to East Grinstead.



Andy Piper and Nick Catlin both hit a brace, with Sam Driver and Martin Scanlon also on target for East Grinstead, who are four points behind fourth place with a game in hand.



On Saturday Reading won 2-1 at Canterbury, goals from Tom Carson and Ben Boon either side of the break good enough to give them the points.



Men’s Conference East



Teddington moved to the top of the Men’s Conference East after a 4-0 home win over bottom of the table Indian Gymkhana.



Matt Daly took his goal tally for the campaign to 18 with a hat trick, and Richard Gear-Evans also scored to move them top on goal difference.



Mike Barber scored nine minutes from time to help second-placed Sevenoaks to a 2-1 win at Brighton and Hove. The visitors trail leaders Teddington by just a single goal.



Southgate and Cambridge City both remain three points behind the leaders after wins this weekend. Southgate defeated West Herts 3-2, whilst Cambridge won 5-2 at Wapping on Saturday, Scott Perry hitting a brace.



Elsewhere, a Mike Trim penalty stroke gave Oxted all three points in a 3-2 win at Richmond.



Men’s Conference North



The University of Durham continued their march towards the promotion play offs with a 5-0 win over bottom side Leek in the Men’s Conference North.



Tom Graham scored two, with Rory Patterson, Michael Walker and Adam Jones all on target to make it 13 wins from 13 for the runaway leaders.



Olton and West Warwicks moved second, 12 points behind Durham, after a 4-0 home win over mid table Doncaster.



Deeside Ramblers came from three goals down to draw 4-4 against Bowdon, Ali Ghazanfar and Oliver Stoddart scoring two apiece in the match.



Elsewhere, Julian Lopez scored two as Preston won 6-1 at Oxton, whilst Cannock and Sheffield Hallam finished all square.



Men’s Conference West



Cardiff and Met preserved their unbeaten streak in the Men’s Conference West as they defeated Old Georgians 2-1 at home.



Luke Hawker scored twice to move on to 17 goals for the season, the winner coming five minutes from time after Nick Cooper had levelled for the visitors.



Two goals apiece for John Jackson and Liam Sanford helped Team Bath Buccaneers keep chase at the top with a 6-0 win at the University of Bristol.



Fareham earned a valuable point in the fight to stay in the division, holding third-placed University of Exeter to a 1-1 draw.



Elsewhere, there were home wins for Isca over Chichester and for the University of Birmingham against Cheltenham.



Men’s Hockey League (Saturday, 18 February 2017):



Men's Premier Division: Canterbury 1, Reading 2; Surbiton 3, Holcombe 1.



Men’s Conference East: Wapping 2, Cambridge City 5.



Men’s Hockey League (Sunday, 19 February 2017):



Men's Premier Division: Brooklands MU 2, Wimbledon 3; Canterbury 4, Surbiton 4; Hampstead and Westminster 4, Beeston 3; Loughborough Students 2, East Grinstead 6.



Men’s Conference East: Brighton and Hove 1, Sevenoaks 2; Richmond 2, Oxted 3; Southgate 3, West Herts 2; Teddington 4, Indian Gymkhana 0.



Men’s Conference North: Cannock 1, Sheffield Hallam 1; Deeside Ramblers 4, Bowdon 4; Olton & West Warwicks 4, Doncaster 0; Oxton 1, Preston 6; University of Durham 5, Leek 0.



Men’s Conference West: Cardiff & Met 2, Old Georgians 1; Fareham 1, University of Exeter 1; Isca 4, Chichester 1; University of Birmingham 3, Cheltenham 1; University of Bristol 0, Team Bath Buccaneers 6.



England Hockey Board Media release