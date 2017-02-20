



Wimbledon stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games in the English league but were made to work hard for a 3-2 victory at Brooklands MU.





Brooklands led 2-0 at half time thanks to efforts from Peter Flanagan and Sam Perrin. The visitors proved their worth in the second half though, Phil Roper scoring a brace and Simon Mantell hitting the winner with four minutes to go.



The win puts Wimbledon seven points clear at the top of the table with five rounds of matches remaining this season.

Surbiton claimed four points over the weekend to move into second place in the table. On Saturday, they defeated rivals Holcombe 3-1, Luke Noblett, Jonathan Gall and Alan Forsyth (pictured) all scoring after Gareth Andrew had put Holcombe ahead in the second half.



But they had to settle for a point on Sunday as they were held to a 4-4 draw at Canterbury who are fighting for survival.

Surbiton led four times, Forsyth on target with a hat trick to take his season tally to 19 goals, and Noblett scoring his second of the weekend. However, goals from Tom Bean (two), Joshua Pollard and Craig Boyne earned Canterbury a precious point.



Loughborough Students remain without a point this season as they went down 6-2 at home to East Grinstead. Andy Piper and Nick Catlin both hit a brace, with Sam Driver and Martin Scanlon also on target for East Grinstead, who are four points behind fourth place with a game in hand.



On Saturday Reading won 2-1 at Canterbury, goals from Tom Carson and Ben Boon either side of the break good enough to give them the points.



Hampstead and Westminster reclaimed fourth place from opponents Beeston after a thrilling 4-3 home victory on Sunday.

Beeston moved into the top four last weekend and took the lead this week through Jonny Wilkinson, only for Richard Smith to equalise for the hosts three minutes later.



Richard Lawrence restored Beeston’s lead after the break, a lead they only held for a minute after player/coach Kwan Browne levelled the score.



Two goals in two minutes from Will Calnan and Marc Edwards gave the hosts a 4-2 lead, and despite Elliot Hibell pulling one back 10 minutes from time, Hampstead and Westminster held on.



Euro Hockey League media release