



Despite the absence of Arthur van Doren and Florent van Aubel, KHC Dragons won their derby with Antwerp 4-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Belgian Audi League to four points.





They led 3-0 after 11 minutes thanks to goals fromAlex Hendrickx, Timothy Luyten and Thomas Briels. Henri Raes completed their scoring before former Dragon Oriol Peremiquel got one back.



Second place Waterloo Ducks were felled by Orée 4-3 with a double from Jérôme Dekeyser and goals from Ignacio Bergner and Facu Callioni out-doing Louis Capelle , Sydney Cabuy and Gauthier Boccard’s efforts.



It allowed Racing Club de Bruxelles the chance to move level in second place with Tom Boon scoring a hat trick to add to goals from Anthony Versluys and Jerome Truyens in a 5-2 win over Royal Daring.



The goals bring Boon’s total to 21 goals this season and he was delighted with his side’s success, telling the Hockey Belgium website: “It was important to do it again [with Racing] after a long winter break indoors and the Red Lions.



“We did not have the opportunity to play much together but we are all in good physical shape. This is what took a little while although, in the end, we achieved a good performance."



Elsewhere, Herakles remained in fourth thanks to their 3-1 win over Wellington. Royal Leopold moved into a share of fifth with Daring courtesy of a 4-3 win over Beerschot while Braxgata drew 3-3 with Leuven.



