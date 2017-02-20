Allan Isaacs





Daayan Cassiem, 18, has retained his place in the Proteas side. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix



CAPE TOWN - The second installment of hockey’s Summer Series takes place at Hartleyvale from Saturday, with England’s men’s and women’s teams and the German men’s side on the menu.





The England women’s team will be an interesting combination as they are made up of the bulk of the Great Britain team that captured the gold medal at the Rio Olympics



Ranked second in the world, they will be tough opposition for the Proteas and provide a superb test for our team to hone their skills.



There are bound to be a few hugs before the game as a few SA players also ply their trade in the English leagues.



The England men’s team will be a new-look outfit with no fewer than nine uncapped players in the 21-man squad travelling to Cape Town.



The bulk of the squad is made up of the under-21 team that played at the junior World Cup in India, but they have also included six Olympians in the squad.



George Pinner is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and will no doubt be one of the main drawcards.



Bobby Crutchley, the England coach said: “The trip is a great opportunity to expose the new squad to international matches early in the cycle.



“With matches against Germany and South Africa, it provides an ideal opportunity to start our preparations for the World League semi-final and the Europeans later in the year”.



Olympic bronze medallists Germany are ranked fourth in the world. That means the city would be hosting three of the Olympic semi-finalists with Belgium, Holland and Germany visiting South Africa in the first two months of the year.



While the results are important, tactics and combinations are of far greater in a year packed with international hockey.



The SA men’s team has been selected with the element of youth a defining factor.



Andrew Hobson and Dayaan Cassiem, the two 18-year-olds, retain their place after the series against Holland and Belgium.



Four players, Clinton Panther, Rassie Pieterse, Rustum Abrahams and Ryan Crowe, have been recalled to the squad.



The squad has been trimmed to 22 players, giving the selectors another chance to fine-tune their selections before the Africa Cup in August and World League semi-finals in July. Both those tournaments take place in Johannesburg.



Men’s fixtures:



Thursday, 2 March (6pm) - SA v England

Saturday, 4 March (4pm) - England v Germany

Sunday, 5 March (4pm) - SA v Germany

Monday, 6 March (6pm) - SA v England

Wednesday, 8 March (6pm) - England v Germany;

Thursday, 9 March (6pm) - SA v Germany.



SA squad: GOALKEEPERS - Rassie Pieterse (SG); Gowan Jones (KZN Coastals). DEFENDERS - Robin Jones (Northerns Blues); Jethro Eustice, Mo Mea (both KZN Coastals); Tyson Dlungwana (SG); Rhett Halkett, Andrew Hobson (both WP). MIDFIELDERS - Rusten Abrahams (SG); Ryan Julius (WP); Reza Rosenberg, Clinton Panther (both SG); Jonty Robinson (KZN Coastals); Owen Mvimbi (SG). Forwards - Keenan Horne (WP); Ignatius Malgraaf (EP); Tevon Kok (Northerns Blues); Nqobile Ntuli (KZN Coastals); Ryan Crowe (SG); Damian Kimfley (EP); Richard Pautz (Northerns Blues); Dayaan Cassiem (WP).



The Weekend Argus