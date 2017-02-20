South African men’s coach Fabian Gregory has announced a squad of 22 players to take on Germany and England in the second Cape Town Summer Series.





Action starts on Thursday 2 March. All matches are played at Hartleyvale Stadium in Observatory. This series follows the first Summer Series that was played earlier this year where SA took on the Netherlands and Belgium.



Various regular players such as Tim Drummond, Taine Paton, Dylan Swanepoel and Daniel Bell is not available for this series due to club or working commitments. Alex Stewart, captain of the SA u21 team, still battling an injury will also be missing from the 22-man squad.



Ryan Crowe will be fit to play again and the series sees the return of veteran goalkeeper Rassie Pieterse. The National Selectors have seen to it again to include youngsters Dayaan Cassiem and Andrew Hobson who matriculated only last year; both players are relishing the opportunity to be tested against world-class competition.



It will be another physical and testing series for the South Africans as they take on Germany world number 4 and England world number 7. Coach Gregory looks to using this series to prepare for the upcoming FIH Hockey World League in July as well as the Africa Cup of Nations in August with both events taking place in Johannesburg.



Fixtures: Thursday, 2 March @ 18:00 – South Africa v England; Saturday, 4 March @ 16:00 – England v Germany; Sunday, 5 March @ 16:00 – South Africa v Germany; Monday, 6 March @ 18:00 – South Africa v England; Wednesday, 8 March @ 18:00 England v Germany; Thursday, 9 March @ 18:00 – South Africa v Germany.



Squad: GOALKEEPERS – Rassie Pieterse (SG); Gowan Jones (KZN Coastals). DEFENDERS – Robin Jones (Northerns Blues); Jethro Eustice, Mo Mea (both KZN Coastals); Tyson Dlungwana (SG); Rhett Halkett, Andrew Hobson (both WP). MIDFIELDERS – Rusten Abrahams (SG); Ryan Julius (WP); Reza Rosenberg, Clinton Panther (both SG); Jonty Robinson (KZN Coastals); Owen Mvimbi (SG). Forwards – Keenan Horne (WP); Ignatius Malgraaf (EP); Tevon Kok (Northerns Blues); Nqobile Ntuli (KZN Coastals); Ryan Crowe (SG); Damian Kimfley (EP); Richard Pautz (Northerns Blues); Dayaan Cassiem (WP).



SA Hockey Association media release