The Black Sticks women have conceded their test series to Argentina.





Argentina won the fifth test 2-0 in Buenos Aires on Monday (NZ time).



That gave them a 3-1 lead in the six-test series after the fourth test was drawn 2-2 at the weekend.



New Zealand competed well for much of the latest test but a sloppy end to the third quarter saw them give away two unanswered goals.



Argentina captain Carla Rebecchi, who is set to retire, and Maria Jose Granatto netted within a minute of each other and New Zealand could make no headway over the final quarter.



Black Sticks defender Brooke Neal brought up her 100th international cap during the match.



New Zealand assistant coach Sean Dancer said his side were troubled by some defensive errors while Argentina were clinical in their finishing.



"We did not start the game at the level required, but to the girls' credit managed to take it up a gear," Dancer said.



"We worked hard and created some good chances, but we need to be better with a few errors costing us. Congratulations to Argentina on the series win and to Rebecchi on her excellent career."



The sixth and final match is scheduled for Tuesday.



