

Charlotte Harrison attacks during the international test against Argentina. Photo / Getty Images



Argentina has wrapped up its six test series against the New Zealand women's hockey team with a match to play.





The hosts have beaten the Black Sticks 2-0 in the fifth test in Buenos Aires, to take an unassailable 3-1 series lead.



Assistant coach Sean Dancer says they struggled to match Argentina's intensity.



Dancer says unfortunately the girls didn't start the game with the right tempo that was required.



The final test is Tuesday morning.



Radio Sport