

Photo: Hernan Pablo Barrios



Hosts Argentina have taken a series win following their 2-0 result over the Vantage Black Sticks Women in Monday's fifth test in Buenos Aires.





The Kiwis put in a tough defensive effort for most of the game but Argentina stunned the Black Sticks with two goals in one minute late in the fourth quarter.



Argentina were buoyed by a vocal home crowd in a clash which served as the final outing for retiring player Carla Rebecchi.



Black Sticks defender Brooke Neal brought up her 100th international cap during the match.



Following a scoreless first half, Maria Granatto lit up the score board in the 41st minute with a deflection beating Sally Rutherford in goal.



Straight from push back Argentina grabbed a turnover which allowed Rebecchi to receive the ball unopposed and smash home.



Assistant coach Sean Dancer said his side were troubled by some defensive errors while Argentina were clinical in their finishing.



“We did not start the game at the level required, but to the girls’ credit managed to take it up a gear,” he said.



“We worked hard and created some good chances, but we need to be better with a few errors costing us. Congratulations to Argentina on the series win and to Rebecchi on her excellent career.”



The Black Sticks play Argentina in the sixth and final match at 10:00am tomorrow morning (NZ time), with the game streamed live online



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 0

ARGENTINA 2: (Maria Granatto, Carla Rebecchi)

Halftime: 0-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release