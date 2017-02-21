Hockey Ireland have today learned of the sad passing of Walter Dowdall, a stalwart of Bangor Hockey Club and a key member of the hockey community in Ulster and Ireland.





Walter was a Past President of the Ulster Branch (1972/73) and also Past President of the Irish Hockey Union (1976/77) and was awarded the Merit Badge of the Union back in 1976.



A great supporter of the Junior Interprovincials over many years, Walter was a true gentleman and will be sadly missed by wife Eileen, his entire family circle and all in the Ulster and Irish Hockey circle.



Irish Hockey Association media release