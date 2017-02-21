Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Walter Dowdall - RIP

Published on Tuesday, 21 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 26
View Comments

Hockey Ireland have today learned of the sad passing of Walter Dowdall, a stalwart of Bangor Hockey Club and a key member of the hockey community in Ulster and Ireland.



Walter was a Past President of the Ulster Branch (1972/73) and also Past President of the Irish Hockey Union (1976/77) and was awarded the Merit Badge of the Union back in 1976.

A great supporter of the Junior Interprovincials over many years, Walter was a true gentleman and will be sadly missed by wife Eileen, his entire family circle and all in the Ulster and Irish Hockey circle.

Irish Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.