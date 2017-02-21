



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce it has renewed its partnership with sports equipment supplier Byte Sports.





Byte Sports, Scottish Hockey’s preferred training equipment provider, has agreed to provide a range of training equipment and accessories until December 2020, including training balls, bibs, knee pads and gloves used for performance training purposes.



In support of the excellent youth talent we have in Scotland, Byte will continue to sponsor and provide prizes for “Most Valuable Player” awards at our youth events on an annual basis.U18 Indoor inter district MVP







Support will also be given to Scottish Hockey by the organisation in creating and sourcing Scottish Hockey merchandise.



A key partner for Scottish Hockey, Byte Sports has been a supporter of the organisation for many years, and everyone at Scottish Hockey is looking forward to continuing to grow the relationship.



Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said, “I’m delighted that Scottish Hockey continues to have the support of Byte Sports. For many years Byte has backed Scottish Hockey and provided great depth of knowledge and expertise in hockey equipment. I very much look forward to working together with Byte in the coming years and growing our relationship further.”



Billy McPherson, Byte Sports’ Managing Director, said, "I am delighted to extend our partnership with Scottish hockey and look forward to working closely with all the national coaches.



“We are passionate about hockey in Scotland and our aim is to develop products that will assist the performance of players at all levels within the sport."



For more information on Byte Sports and their products and services please visit the Byte Sports website.





Byte sticks



Scottish Hockey Union media release