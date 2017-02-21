By Shaheed Devi







With less than two months to go, tickets are now available for Gryphon Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 to be held in West Vancouver from April 1-9, 2017.





The full tournament schedule has also been confirmed and can be viewed here. Canada’s women open the competition against Mexico on April 1st at 4:30pm. All games will be played at Rutledge Field at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver, British Columbia.



While each game can be viewed – free of charge – from standing room only areas around Rutledge Field, the “All-Access Tournament Pass,” priced at $50 + service fee, guarantees fans a seat for all matches, including the tournament semi-finals and final, in the grandstand located centre pitch-side.



Only a limited number of tournament passes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and can be purchased online immediately here.



Pass-holders will be presented with accreditation for all matches at the first match they attend. Passes – which are transferable – can be picked up by the purchaser at Will Call, which will be conveniently located at the front gate, on the West side of the field.



The Gryphon Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 event in West Vancouver is one of three World League Round 2 events taking place around the world. The top two finishers in West Vancouver will move on to one of two Hockey World League Semi-Final event where qualification spots are up for grabs for the 2018 Women’s Hockey World Cup in London, England.



World League Round 2 would not be possible without continued support from the Government of Canada, which this year celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation. Additionally, Field Hockey Canada would like to thank the Province of British Columbia and viaSport for their generous support of this event.



Field Hockey Canada media release