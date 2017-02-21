JONATHAN LEASK





Waimakariri District Mayor cuts the ribbon to officially open the hockey turf. Geoff Soper/Canterbury Hockey



New Zealand's home of hockey celebrated the opening of a brand new $2m water turf in Rangiora on Sunday.





The Hinemoa-Kaiapoi and Rangiora hockey clubs are the oldest in the country, but will call the newest turf their home in 2017.



Waimakariri District Councillor Robbie Brine, who holds the greenspace portfolio, was thrilled to see all the players of all ages from both clubs enjoying the turf.





A big group of eager juniors got first use of the Waimakariri Hockey Turf. Geoff Soper/Canterbury Hockey



It is a major asset to North Canterbury hockey but Brine said the turf has far broader community benefits.



"The people coming here to play will also be stopping to buy cups of coffee, stopping at the shops and restaurants."



With the council owning the land from the turf all the way to the golf club, Brine believes it's just the start after the council approved the inclusion of design plans for a proposed indoor court in Rangiora in the 2017/18 Annual Plan.





Phoebe Ingram testing out the new Waimakariri Hockey Turf at the official opening. Geoff Soper/Canterbury Hockey



"We approved $100,000 in the budget on Thursday for further planning on an indoor stadium," Brine said.



"Some are of the view that a stadium is not affordable but we can't afford not to [have one] with the dynamics of our district."



Brine said there is also a third turf on the books, in addition to Kendall Park and Coldstream Rd, but will depend on "which code puts up a case" for it.





Caroline Faass congratulates club mate Lou Trowbridge on scoring the first goal on the new turf. Jonathan Leask/FAIRFAX NZ



Watching the next generation of players have the first hit on the turf made it worth the wait for Rangiora Hockey Club president, Kevin Gainsford.



"Four years ago I didn't think it was ever going to happen," he said.



"It has and it was excellent to see the kids running around, having the first hit."





Hayley McKellow waits to trap the ball on a penalty corner. Jonathan Leask/FAIRFAX NZ



Both Gainsford and Hinemoa-Kaiapoi president, Caroline Faass spoke of their excitement to see their club's players out on the turf this summer, and Canterbury Hockey will also utilise the new facility.



Canterbury Hockey chief executive Rod Templeton said "the turf will be humming on the weekend" all season.



"[The turf] is a superb community asset, not just for the local hockey players but the whole Canterbury hockey community," Templeton said.





Defenders prepare to defuse a penalty corner. Jonathan Leask/FAIRFAX NZ



From a hockey standpoint, Templeton said the benefits of the turf were two-fold; "playing games and growing the game locally".



Some of the top club hockey in the district will take place during the season with spectators getting a taste from the exhibition game on Sunday featuring premier men's players.



Unfortunately, the Canterbury Cavaliers or Cats won't play any national hockey league matches at the turf, however, Templeton said it will be considered to host an international match should Canterbury Hockey be given any matches to host.





Members of the Hinemoa-Kaiapoi women's team cool off under the sprinklers. Jonathan Leask/FAIRFAX NZ





Juniors taking up the opportunity to cool off. Jonathan Leask/FAIRFAX NZ



