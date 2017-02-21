The men’s hockey team has now been promoted to the premier division after winning the first division.





Duncan Ogilvie and Shaun Davenhill who ended up the team's top scorer celebrate being promoted into the KZN Premier Hockey league.



THE CRUSADERS first team recently won the first division of the KZN hockey league in South Africa. The result now means they have qualified for the KZN Premier Hockey league for the first time in the club’s history. What makes their journey that more remarkable is four years ago, the team was in the third division.





Northglen News recently caught up with captain of the squad, Duncan Ogilvie. The team won 13 out of their 14 games playd, drawing one.



“We were stoked with winning the first division. It’s a massive boost for our club, the premier division is going to be a different challenge, it will be tough but it’s something we are looking forward to at the same time. I think our team has got a good mix of youth and experience, we have some former Protea players like Shaun Davenhill, who ended up the season’s top scorer with 30 goals.



“As a new team we are looking to grow from strength to strength. What has made this victory sweeter is the fact is the club as a whole is doing well. Our ladies first team also won the second division which means they will be moving up to the first division,” he said.



