In a bid to claim a spot among Uganda's elite teams, Rockets hockey club are taking the high road to realize the feat as they invest in rebuilding the team.





They received a lot of stick following the disorganization that clouded the club for the past two seasons from poor management within to indiscipline of the players and lack of true sportsmanship;



It needs to be remembered that at the start of last season, during their first game Wilson Olum infamously got into a fight with Kampala Hockey Club players before turning against his own team mates; Isaac Oryema and custodian Kenneth Tamale after he was given matching orders.



This forced the club to suspend him for one year and he has since come up to apologize for his actions then.



The club now feels the player has redeemed himself and has been called back on the team to boost them. In a slightly related case, Kacid Ssekyewa and Samuel Enaka have come back to play for Rockets after some what a long hiatus.



"We are trying to restructure the team and hope the new players will play a huge part in our quest of surging to the top and this is an initial stage. Am also confident It is this kind of arrangement that will help us" said Dan Kyaligonza, the Rockets have in the furtherance secured two players in Aziz Abdul from Kampala Hockey Club and Lawrence Ssempijja from Simba.



After successfully organizing the second edition of the Rockets Open where Simba and Kakungulu won in the Men and Women's category respectively, Michael Nashimolo and Co are ready to focus their charges on the National Hockey League come may.



Nashimolo who is famed for his entertaining style of play will be a key figure for the Rockets who want to break away from the underdog status.



