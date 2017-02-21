One thing for sure is they can't afford to undermine the presence of Wananchi



By Kasozi Balikuddembe



It would come off as some sort of hyperbole but Simba club in Uganda are fancying their chances of finishing among the top two in this year's National Hockey League that is likely to start in May.





One thing for sure is they can't afford to undermine the presence of Wananchi who have developed into wonders of local hockey with the National League last year being their latest acquisition.



However, after winning the Rockets Open a week ago and securing the services of Ahmed Kateregga from Weatherhead, Andrew Lubega and Thomas Opio from Wananchi, Mohammed Ali's Simba have gathered the confidence ahead of the new season.



"I believe we have got the right people to help boost our ranks as we seek to dominate in the national league. We are ready for the top two spots" said Mohammed Ali, captain of Simba Hockey Club.



A student dominated Simba finished among the last two teams last season and to overturn this past poor showing will no doubt require more than just good signings.



