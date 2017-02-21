

Photo: Duncan Gray



Grange moved to within two points of Men’s National league 1 leaders Bromac Kelburne following their 4-1 win over Western Wildcats in a catch-up encounter at Auchenhowie, and they still have another game in hand.





Second placed Grange were the more purposeful side in the opening exchanges, Dominic Wild and Todd Mills both had early chances. The opener was not long delayed; Mills moved the ball on to Cammie Fraser and the Scotland player fired home a fierce low shot past Gavin Sommerville.



Chances were then created at both ends; Scott McCartney`s penalty corner drag flick was palmed over the bar by Grange goalkeeper Nathan Doherty, while Mills sent his effort directly over the bar.



Grange`s second was a gift, a Wildcats` defender lost the ball to Mills and he calmly chipped the ball over Sommerville to score.



Wildcats had a chance to pull one back when Alex Morrison found himself with space in the Grange circle but he shot wide of the target. Frank Ryan could have done better at the start of the second half, he had two close range opportunities but failed to get a shot in both times.



The contest was effectively killed off when a scramble ensued in front of the Wildcats` goal, the ball emerged to Luke Cranney and the former Western player sunk his former teammates with a powerful shot for Grange`s third.



The fourth came from Grange`s second penalty corner which Wild converted with a powerful drag flick past Sommerville.



To their credit the Wildcats stuck to their task and were rewarded when Fraser Calder scored with a clever deflection, but the final result was never in doubt.



Grove Menzieshill moved into third place in the table after a convincing 4-0 win over Watsonians.



There was only a goal between the two at the interval with Jamie Golden giving the Taysiders the advantage in the first half.



In the second half Grove Menzieshill extended their lead with strikes from Mike Ross, Ciaran Crawford and Ollie James for a solid victory.



The result leaves Watsonians in seventh position in the table, a point ahead of Western Wildcats, with bottom-placed Gordonians next on the fixtures list.



Grove Menzieshill now have 16 points, three ahead of Edinburgh University in fourth place, and the two will play each other in the next round of fixtures.



Scottish Hockey Union media release