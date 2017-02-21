

Dundee Wanderers Europe



Dundee Wanderers flew the saltire in Europe once again, winning silver at the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy in Siauliai. The success means that Wanderers have won promotion to the elite Championship Division in 2018.





In the opening match of the tournament, Wanderers rose to the occasion to record an excellent 4-2 win over East Grinstead in Pool A. Emily Dark got the Scots off to a great start, scoring from a penalty corner in the third minute of the match. Emma Lee-Smith equalised before Amy Snelle restored Wanderers’ advantage on 14 minutes. It wasn’t until the second half that Wanderers pulled away from their opponents. Vikki Bunce was on target to make it 3-1 in the 32nd minute of the match. Pilippa Chapman pulled one back for East Grinstead a couple of minutes later but Charlotte Watson put the game to bed just before full time to give the Dundonians a superb start to the tournament.



Their second encounter was another spectacular victory, defeating Lille 5-2. It was the French side who took an early lead; Jeanne Mennesson scoring in just four minutes. Vikki Bunce equalised in the 13th minute before Emily Dark struck to give the Scots the lead. Dark struck again early in the second half to put Wanderers further in front before Ruth Blaikie hit the net to make it 4-1. Dark completed her hat-trick with just four minutes to play, and although Lille pulled one back just before full time, the match ended in resounding victory for Dundee Wanderers. It was an exceptional first day for the Scots.



Day two saw Wanderers take on Gintra Strekte Uni and it proved to be their closest match of the tournament so far. It was Wanderers who took the lead - Julie Bryce finishing well to give the Scots a 1-0 lead, which was how it remained until half time. Early in the second half Jurate Juodyte equalised for Gintra. The sides couldn’t be separated and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.



Wanderers’ second game of day two, against Ards Ladies HC, had a dramatic and spectacular finish. A deadly even first half, and a fiery second half, came to a climax in the very last movement of the game when Vikki Bunce struck a penalty corner to give Wanderers a fantastic 1-0 victory.



Into day three, and Wanderers’ sparkling form continued as they clocked up a great 4-1 victory over Partille SC. Wanderers took the lead through Vikki Bunce in the eighth minute of the game, before Bunce doubled their lead on the 18th minute through a penalty corner. Bunce bagged her hat-trick in the second half to make it 3-0 before Emily Dark struck to make it 4-0. A consolation goal for Partille couldn’t stop Wanderers in their tracks as they stormed to a 4-1 win, and prepared for their final game where they could win the tournament.



It was MSC Sumchanka standing in the way of a gold medal for Wanderers, and they inflicted Wanderers’ only defeat of the tournament. Yuliia Shevchenko gave Sumchanka the lead in the second minute before Kateryna Samokhodchenko doubled the lead to 2-0. Shevchenko struck again in the second half before Ruth Blaikie hit the net for Wanderers to make it 3-1. Shevchenko then completed her hat-trick before Olha Honcharenko completed the scoring with a penalty corner to make it 5-1 to Sumchanka at full time.



In the end it was silver for Dundee Wanderers who will join Sumchanka in the 2018 Championship Division – a phenomenal achievement. Carmin Dow was voted goalkeeper of the tournament to cap off a great weekend for Dundee Wanderers, and Scotland, in Europe.



Scottish Hockey Union media release