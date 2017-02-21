



Banbridge made a major statement of intent in the Irish EY Hockey League as they thumped long time rivals Monkstown 5-1 at the Merrion Fleet Arena, further demonstrating why they are the fancied side for silverware.





It eked out a two-point lead at the top of the table ahead of surprise package Three Rock Rovers who were 3-1 winners over reigning champions Lisnagarvey.



For Bann, they led at the break thanks to a pair of Eugene Magee strikes as he continues to enjoy his more advanced role in the line-up. Matthew Bell added a penalty stroke to put them all but out of sight. Davy Carson got one back for Town but further efforts from Jonny McKee and Dane Ward sealed an emphatic win.



They added to a perfect weekend on Sunday when they advanced to the final of the Irish Senior Cup - hockey's oldest club competition in the world - with a 4-0 win over Corinthian with Bell scoring twice with McKee and Magee adding to their totals.



Monkstown will meet them in the final; they took some of their frustrations out on UCD in a 6-1 win, scoring three times in the first 10 minutes to set up the result. That Irish Senior Cup final will be played on April 1 and brings with it a qualification place to the EY Champions Trophy playoffs.



For Ireland's other EHL side Lisnagarvey, they struggled in the absence of Timmy Cockram and Michael Robson against a young Three Rock side for whom all three of their goals came from teenagers - Rob McCollum, Conor Empey and Mark Samuel. Garvey drop to third place with Cork C of I in fourth while Monkstown are in fifth place.



Euro Hockey League media release