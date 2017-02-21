



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have hired German Paul Lissek as a consultant for their men and women’s indoor hockey teams preparing for the SEA Games in August.





The MHC have also roped in former player Kevin Lim (pic) to join the men’s team as consultant-cum-player.



Lissek, a former Germany and Malaysian coach, has wide experience in the indoor game and he will help both the men and women’s teams.



Lissek recently ended a four-year coaching stint with South Korea and is back here.



Kevin, who lives in Germany, has played indoor hockey before and is well-versed in the game.



MHC vice-president and coaching committee chairman Datuk Ow Soon Kooi believes that Lissek and Kevin would provide expert help for the teams.



“We are developing the indoor teams and the women’s side have started training at an indoor court in Klang. The men will start once the MHL ends next week.



“We have the teams’ structures in place .. and also identified players for the teams.



“The problem we face is the lack of training facilities ... that’s why we train in Klang,” he said after the MHC exco meeting.



Indoor hockey is being contested in the SEA Games for first time.



The Star of Malaysia