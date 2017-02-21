by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Newly-crowned Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) have got their swagger back – and are now eyeing a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) double.





Having played the bridesmaid’s role for three years to Terengganu, KLHC finally ended the jinx when they beat the east coast side 3-2 on Sunday to regain the Premier Division title.



That has boosted their confidence and KLHC have set their sights on lifting the overall title as well – the TNB Cup.



KLHC are the only team to have four consecutive double in the MHL – from 2010 to 2013.



Terengganu have achieved the double three times – from 2014-2016 – and were hoping to match KLHC’s feat this year.



KLHC coach Harun Al Rashid said that it was a big relief for all in the team when they regained the Premier Division title.



“A big burden has been lifted from our heads. For three years we had no answer to Terengganu’s dominance. This time, we planned well and the players showed they were determined not to fail as well.



“It wasn’t easy, but we had faith in our players.



“This is a win to savour ... now we want to finish the job by taking the overall title as well,” said Harun.



In the TNB Cup draw, KLHC will meet fourth-placed Tenaga Nasional, while Terengganu will take on third-placed Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).



The first leg will be played today and the return leg on Friday.



And Harun has told his men to be wary of Tenaga.



“Tenaga have had good results against us ... we need to be wary of them. We need to be at our best in both legs,” he said.



In the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy tournament, KLHC had to fight back from a two-goal deficit to beat Tenaga 3-2 in the last-16.



In the preliminary rounds of the Premier Division, KLHC drew 2-2 and 3-3 with Tenaga.



Although another tough fight is on the cards, don’t bet against KLHC pulling off a fifth double in the MHL.



The Star of Malaysia