By Jugjet Singh







KUALA Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) scored a last minute penalty corner to beat Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) 3-2 and claim the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division League title yesterday.





THT only needed a draw to win their fourth consecutive League title, and were 2-2 until a penalty corner was awarded to KLHC with five seconds on the clock.



National No 1 drag flicker Razie Rahim made the attempt, which was deflected into goal by Anton Poul Fritz in the 60th minute to lay their hands on the RM100,000 prize money.



THT, who lost their first match in the League yesterday, received RM60,000.



The other KLHC goals were scord by Dedy Aryadi (seventh) and Nabil Fiqri (43rd).



THT's goals were scored by Jang Jong Hyun (ninth) and Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (51st).



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) finished third in the Premier Division when they edged Tenaga Nasional 1-0.



Tenaga only had themselves to blame as they squandered eight penalty corners with two in the final three minutes of the match despite having former national penalty corner flicker Amin Rahim as their coach.



UniKL pocketed RM40,000 for third, as they played a good tactical and disciplined game to outwit the more experienced Tenaga side.



Najmi Farizal Jazlan was the hero for UniKL as he converted the winner off a penalty corner attempt in the 12th minute.



"It is a good win and one that I hope will boost the confidence of the players as we head for the semis," said UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj.



"Credit must go to the players for their determination and our our defenders too played a key role"



UniKL were without defender Baljit Singh who had a sore hamstring and was rested for the semi-finals.



Also left out was Pakistani defender Aleem Bilal who was down with fever and flu.



RESULTS: Tenaga Nasional 0 UniKL 1, Kuala Lumpur HC 3 Terengganu HT 2, SSTMI 2 TNB Thunderbolts 1, Maybank 3 UiTM-KPT 1.



WEDNESDAY: Semi-finals First Leg: KLHC v Tenaga (Tun Razak, 6pm), THT v UniKL (Tun Razak, 8pm).



FRIDAY: Semi-finals Second Leg: UniKL v THT (Tun Razak, 6pm), Tenaga v KLHC (Tun Razak, 8pm).



FINAL STANDINGS



P W D L F A Pts

KLHC 14 11 3 0 61 21 36

T'GGANU HT 14 10 3 1 73 14 33

UNIKL 14 8 2 4 36 19 26

TENAGA 14 7 4 3 45 20 25

MAYBANK 14 6 1 7 32 39 19

THUNDERBOLTS 14 4 1 9 24 44 13

SSTMI 14 1 2 11 9 69 5

UITM-KPT 14 0 2 12 16 70 2



