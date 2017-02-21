Sardar Singh showed glimpses of his old self but later struggled to make an impact on HIL game against UP Wizards.



Germany and Holland, you would imagine, would not be a top-of-the-list holiday destination for an Indian hockey player. They visit these countries routinely to play at some of the prettiest stadiums in beautiful, postcard towns. Although they spend most of their time shuttling between the stadium and hotel, the Indian team is fun-loving and adventurous enough to explore the cities they travel to rather than restricting themselves to the hotel all the time.





They also love to shop, this bunch. Which is what Sardar Singh did during the off-season last year. The senior team players had a 40-day off towards the end of 2016. It’s the longest vacation they’ve received in a long time. So Sardar hopped on a flight to Germany and Holland, spending a good three weeks there, shopping and eating. “Hockey se hatke chahiye tha. The weather there is good, khana-peena, diet…everything. And quite some shopping too,” Sardar says. “Also gym sessions. I had around 10-15 gym sessions.”



As Sardar roamed around the streets of Berlin and Amsterdam, Indian hockey turned a corner in Lucknow. The juniors won the World Cup. And that put the spots of several seniors in doubt. Sardar, suddenly, found himself competing for in the core probables – which gather in Bangalore next month – with the players who he has mentored.



In this context, the Hockey India League (HIL) became an extremely important tournament not just for Sardar but several Indian players who are either clutching on to their spots, or those eager to break into the team. But the focus has firmly been on Sardar.



Against UP Wizards at the Shivaji Stadium on Monday, the former India captain and the current Punjab skipper showed glimpses of his old self. Mid-way through the first quarter, he picked up the ball near the 25-yard line in UP’s half and weaved past three defenders before hitting it inches wide from the goal. It was mesmerizing, the way his body swayed and the use of his wrist to dodge the ball past the players. The kind of stuff he did routinely a couple of years back.



But age has caught on. Thirty might not seem very old but India’s playing style has changed and the emergence of young players who fly on the field has put added pressure on Sardar, who has lost a yard of pace. Consequently, his influence in the Indian team as well as with Punjab in HIL has been on the wane.



After those few moments early in the match, Sardar struggled to make an impact on the game which Punjab had to win by a huge margin to earn bonus points and stay alive in the league. Punjab won 1-0 but that wasn’t enough to keep them alive in the league.



Unable to influence the game, Sardar was increasingly getting frustrated, which resulted in him receiving a green card in the 33rd minute. This is another aspect of his game that has changed over the years. For the longest time, Sardar was the cleanest Indian player on the pitch – the one who never lost his cool, made a rash tackle or sent to the sin bin.



But in an interview recently, he admitted that whenever he ‘carried whatever is happening outside the ground to the field’, he got cards. Over the last one year, there’s been a lot going on off the field with Sardar. The year 2016 was when his place in the national team was in genuine doubt for the first time in a decade. A court case involving his ex-girlfriend made matters worse and a mediocre year went worse after he was stripped off the captaincy before the Olympics.



The time away in Germany and Holland, Sardar said, would help rejuvenate him. The HIL has been a mixed bag for him. Punjab’s Australian coach Barry Dancer calls him a ‘leader, competitor and a player who has the desire to make impact on the team.’



It’s this reputation which will ensure his place in the core probables will still stay safe. For how long, though, remains a question.



