Holly MacNeil







Melbourne, Australia – Hockey Australia has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive, Cam Vale.





Vale, who joined hockey’s national governing body in August 2013, informed HA president Melanie Woosnam of his decision on Friday.



It is intended Vale will finish with the organisation on Friday 3 March with General Manager of Hockey Ben Hartung then assuming the role of interim Chief Executive. Hartung, a non-executive director of Vicsport and VicHealth, joined Hockey Australia in July 2014 having previously served as Chief Executive of Hockey Victoria between April 2008 and May 2014.



Melanie Woosnam, president of the Hockey Australia board, said, “The board respects and understands Cam’s decision and would like to take this opportunity to thank Cam for all his efforts over the past three and half years. We would also like to reassure our athletes, fans and all of our key stakeholders that it’s business as usual as far as the sport of hockey is concerned.



“Whilst Hockey Australia has experienced some challenges during the past six months, we must also celebrate our achievements. As a sport we are now well placed to start a new Olympic cycle and continue the work Cam has begun and look forward to the opportunity this change presents for our sport. We wish Cam and his family all the very best for the future.”



Cam Vale said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in hockey and leave a better CEO from my experiences, which is in large part because of the staff, directors, athletes and stakeholders that have supported me during my time as CEO, who I thank for their support.



“The sport of hockey is well placed for the next step in growth off the pitch and success on the pitch, and I look forward to seeing this as a converted ‘hockey tragic’.”



The recruitment process for Vale’s successor will begin immediately.



Why Hockey Australia is well positioned for Tokyo 2020 and beyond:



• First-of-their-kind MOU agreements with the hockey associations in India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Japan, USA and Singapore; and Oceania Hockey Federation

• Commercial revenue growth from $4.2m to $6.14m, reduced reliance on federal government funding and four consecutive financial years of profit

• Major events partnerships with state governments around the country

• The creation of new international content in Australia including the International Festival of Hockey and the Darwin International Hockey Open

• Consolidation and commercialisation of Australian Championships

• Implementation of a review of the Australian Hockey League to create a new drawcard hockey league

• Improved stakeholder relations with state & territory hockey associations

• Medal finishes at six of eight benchmark events including men’s gold and women’s silver at the 2014 World Cup



Hockey Australia media release