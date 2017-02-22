By BRIAN YONGA





Bay Club players after their Kenya Hockey Union Men's National League match against JKUAT at City Park Stadium on January 30, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Four clubs will this weekend face off for a chance to play in this season’s Kenya Hockey Union Men’s Premier League.





Western Jaguars and Bay Club, who were relegated from the top flight last season as well as Coastal-based Mvita, who were relegated in 2015 and second tier side Multimedia University will battle in the round robin competition.



The weekend winner will replace Wazalendo Youth in the 2017 top flight season set to be begin early March. Wazalendo Youth, who finished second in the men’s National League behind Technical University of Kenya (TUK), declined promotion to remain in the lower tier.



Western Jaguars will be looking to put last year’s dismal performance behind them and reclaim their spot in the top league. Jaguars coach Michael Malungu has challenged his charges to seize the ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ and get back to playing with the big boys.



“This is a glorious chance and we have got to show that we deserve it by playing like we have never done. Last season, we were not very consistent especially away home and also paid the price for not taking our chances. We intend to correct those mistakes this weekend,” Malungu told Nation Sport on Tuesday.



Jaguars have faced Bay Club and Mvita before but have never played Multimedia and Malungu believes the students should not be underestimated.



“It will be at tough battle because only one spot is available and all teams want it. Multimedia will be the team to watch out for because no one knows how they play,” he added.



His Bay Club counterpart Jared Rioba is however wary of Jaguars, whom he singled out as his team’s main threat to the sole ticket.



“I don’t mean to disrespect the other teams (Mvita and Multimedia University) but the battle is between us and Jaguars. We know each other very well and it promises to be a real fight to get back up,” Rioba said.



Kisumu outfit Bay earned their first premier promotion after finishing second in the 2013 second tier division behind winners Nakuru Hockey Club. However, their stay in the top tier was short-lived as they were relegated in 2014.



They again found their way to the top-flight in 2015 finishing second to Chase Sailors but found the going tough last season finishing bottom of their pool.



Multimedia were placed third in the 2016 men’s National League and will be out to seal their maiden appearance in the top league.



Mvita were relegated in 2015 but did not participate in the 2016 league owing to financial constraints.



Daily Nation