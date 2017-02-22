KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) know they will have to play smart if they hope to outwit defending champions Terengganu in the TNB Cup semi-final, first-leg tie at the Tun Razak Stadium today.





The varsity side are aware that it will be suicidal to play an open game against the formidable east coast team.



After all, UniKL failed to get the better of Terengganu in the two preliminary round matches in the Premier Division. Terengganu won the first clash 3-0 and the teams drew the second one 2-2.



“We must make sure that we are still in the running for the final at the end of the first leg,” said UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj.



“That means we cannot allow them to dominate and win the match comfortably. The longer the match is goalless, the better our chances to create an upset.



“The semi-final is over two legs, so I want to remind my players that it’s only 60 minutes tomorrow (today) ... there’s another 60 minutes to play on Friday.”



This is the first time that UniKL have qualified for the semi-finals since making their MHL debut in 2010.



Arulselvaraj is also hoping that players like Thomas Santiago, Mohd Marhan Jalil, Baljit Singh Charun, Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin, Mohammad Tousiq, Aleem Bilal, Ignacio Salas and Lachlan Stock will stand up and be counted.



Terengganu, meanwhile, are more concerned with the injuries to three of their key players – midfielder Pablo Javier Trevisan of Argentina, defender Ammad Shakeer Butt of Pakistan and Malaysian forward Faizal Saari.



“Trevisan won’t be able to play tomorrow (today) as he injured his right index finger against Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) on Sunday,” said coach Sarjit Singh.



“Ammad is still nursing a right fractured thumb while Faizal has yet to recover from his hamstring injury.



“I have to make changes to the team and I expect a strong challenge from UniKL, who have improved a lot.



“The matches are getting tougher for us in the MHL. Having failed to defend the Premier Division title, it will be a huge challenge for us to retain the overall crown as well.



KLHC edged Terengganu 3-2 in the last Premier Division match on Sunday to win the title.



