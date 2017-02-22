By Mike Haymonds



SCOT Alan Forsyth is determined to put behind him the disappointment of not making selection for the Rio Olympics.





Forsyth, 24, was the leading Premier scorer last season but was omitted from the Great Britain squad in Rio. However, his continued scoring prowess has earned him a place in the GB centralised training squad for the new Olympic cycle leading up to Tokyo 2020.



His four goals for Surbiton in two Premier League games at the weekend helped his side to climb into second place, seven points behind unbeaten leaders Wimbledon and consolidated him as top scorer with 19 field goals, five ahead of Rio Olympian Mark Gleghorne.



Forsyth scored in a 3-1 home win against Holcombe on Saturday and bagged a hat-trick in a 4-4 draw with Canterbury 24 hours later.



Daily Express