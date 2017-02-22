s2h team



Ranchi Rays exhibited a pleasing hockey to outwit the home side Delhi Waveriders for a fluent 6-2 win but that was not enough for them to lift to the semifinal line up. With better goal difference, Delhi made it to the top four.





With today's five points Ranchi has gained 23 points as that of Delhi which could not improve its already gained same points. However, Ranchi needed more goals to get the better off Delhi on goal difference but fell short.



Alert and athletic Manpreet Singh Sr lit the Shivaji Stadium turf on fire, firing two field goals apiece in the 9th minute and 32nd minutes to give the team comfortable lead while in the 37th minute Imran Khan added another two.



undefined Even though the match was evenly played out for better part of the game, it was late int he last moments the home side found the net through Justin Reid-Ross (6-2).



DWR tried their best in the last quarter to add to the score but twice Mandeep Singh and once Talwinder let go easy chances.



Ranchi Rays got so many penalty corners but each time it went for field attempt, thus getting none in the process.



On 22nd February, Uttar Pradesh Wizards will take on Dabang Mumbai at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Lucknow at 1900hrs to complete the league phase.



AWARDS:



Goal of the Match: Justin Reid-Ross

Young Achiever of the Match: Imran Khan

Most Entertaining Player of the Match: Niklas Wellen

Man of the Match: Barry Middleton



Stick2Hockey.com