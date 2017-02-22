Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Inclement weather sees final test abandoned

Published on Wednesday, 22 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 42
Confederación Argentina de Hockey Sobre Césped y Pista Facebook page

Heavy rain in Buenos Aires has seen the sixth and final test between the Vantage Black Sticks Women and Argentina cancelled.



With the match unable to be rescheduled, the series ends for the Black Sticks with one win, three losses and a draw.

The Kiwis now prepare to head home to New Zealand with the next competition coming at the Vantage Hawke’s Bay Festival of Hockey from 31 March – 9 April.

The Hawke’s Bay Cup sees the Vantage Black Sticks Women (ranked fifth in the world) go up against Australia (4th), USA (6th) and Japan (11th).

Hockey New Zealand Media release

