By Rod Gilmour, The Hockey Paper







A promotional image mocking the Netherlands' Olympic final defeat to Great Britain women has backfired on England Hockey after Kate Richardson-Walsh said that the national governing body had "stepped over the line".





The Valentines Day tweet entitled 'Breaking Hearts since 2013' was meant to boost ticket sales ahead of the England v Netherlands Test match in June, which sold out within an hour of going on general sale at the weekend.



But the marketing ploy received short shrift from Richardson-Walsh, GB's long-serving former captain, who admitted that she would have distanced herself and the national squad from the promotion if she was still on the central programme.



She told The Hockey Paper: "When the association puts it out there and you’re saying the team says that as well, that’s not the case."



"To step over the line of humility and being humble and respecting the opposition, we don’t need to go there."



The Rio final shoot-out win over the Dutch was Richardson-Walsh's last match before international retirement and the 36-year-old has witnessed plenty of defeats to the world number one side during her glittering career. Indeed, GB hadn't beaten the Netherlands in eight Olympic meetings prior to their gold medal victory last August.



Richardson-Walsh, speaking at Buckingham Palace where she received an OBE last Friday, said: "We know what it takes, what it feels like to lose and that dream to have been shattered."



In a short statement, the Dutch Hockey Association admitted that it had spoken to England Hockey representatives last week.



A spokesperson said: “The Dutch Hockey Association and England Hockey had contact about this tweet and for us the discussion is closed now.”



Meanwhile, the promotional image was viewed indifferently on social media. One fan tweeted that the image was "a bit tongue in cheek", while another said that it was "poor taste, disrespectful and badly judged".



For subscription details go to www.thehockeypaper.co.uk



The Hockey Paper