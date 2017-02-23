



Christian Blasch is a vastly experienced international umpire who has been part of the top tier of umpiring since 2003.





He made his international debut in 1998 and joined the World Panel in 2003. The German umpire’s first major event was the 2002 Champions Trophy in Cologne, Germany, where he took charge of the fifth/sixth place match between Australia and Korea.



Since then, Blasch has umpired a phenomenal amount of international matches, including three World Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014) and four Olympic Games (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016). He umpired the semi-finals between Australia and Great Britain in 2012 and the final between Argentina and Belgium in 2016.



In total, the 42-year-old father of two has umpired 161 senior internationals and a further 14 junior events. He is also extremely involved in the EuroHockey League and has umpired 38 top level matches in the past 10 years of EHL competition.



EHF president Marijke Fleuren spoke of her delight that Blasch has been rewarded and recognised for his umpiring ability: “We in the EHF have already admired Christian for a long time because of his professional and neutral management of the game and his almost 'regal' attitude on the pitch! We congratulate him for this prestigious award. We are delighted for him.”



