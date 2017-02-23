



Since taking over the reins as head coach to Great Britain and England in 2005 [apart from an 18 month spell in 2013-14], Kerry and his teams have largely been on an upwards trajectory. Great Britain went from non-qualifiers for the 2004 Olympics, to sixth at Beijing 2008 (against a world ranking of 11), they then won bronze at the London 2012 Olympics and finally, emerged triumphant from the Deodoro Stadium in August 2016. Since the win, the team has received plaudits from the public and the media but Kerry has very much stayed in the background. This award shines a spotlight on the man that striker Alex Danson refers to as “a master tactician.”





The roll call of medals won by either Great Britain or England [depending upon the competition] is nothing short of hugely impressive. In 2009-2010, England under Kerry won bronze medals at the European Cup, the Champions Trophy, the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. 2011-12 saw England win bronze at the European Nations Cup, silver at the Champions Trophy and Bronze at the 2012 Olympic Games.



A silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games was followed by winning the HWL Semi-Finals in 2015; a gold medal at the European Nations Cup and, of course, gold at the Rio Olympics.



However, despite the success, there is no chance that Kerry will be packing away his coaching notes just yet. Since Rio, he has returned as head coach to England and Great Britain women's hockey, he has spent time speaking to England Rugby about his coaching principles and is a mentor to Football Premier League Academy Coaches.



Talking about receiving the FIH Coach of the Year award, Kerry says: "I am humbled to be given the award. The fact that my fellow coaches from around the world were part of the voting process and the fact that this was an Olympic year makes it all the more meaningful and special."



Kerry pays tribute to his athletes and coaching staff, although one member of the coaching team gets a special mention. "I am delighted that Karen [Brown] has received Female Coach of the Year, she has been a subtle and yet enormous influence on our programme. With Karen you can always be sure that she will deliver what is required, no matter the level of pressure. We have worked together for nearly twelve years and our partnership has developed and grown."



On Maddie Hinch receiving Goalkeeper of the Year, Kerry says: "Maddie captured the heart of the nation during the Olympic final and her passion for the game has been obvious. I am delighted her endeavours have been recognised."



