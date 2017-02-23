



Maddie Hinch’s little black book has become the stuff of legend. It first became a talking point when, playing for England, Hinch’s heroics in goal during a shoot-out against the Netherlands were attributed in part to her notes on all the Dutch penalty takers.





During the shoot-out against the Netherlands in the final of the Rio Olympic Games, the book and its owner achieved even greater status as she saved all four penalties in the shoot-out. The world number one side were unable to break down Hinch’s defence and all that was left was for her teammates to put their shoot-out attempts into the goal.



Hinch currently plays for Dutch side SCHC, based in Utrecht. She is a three-time nominee for FIH goalkeeper of the year (2014, 2015, 2016) so this is third time lucky for Great Britain and England’s goalkeeping star.



“I am so honoured to receive the 2016 FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award," says Hinch. "This is the third time that I have been nominated but to win tops off a pretty surreal year. I am so excited to be here to accept the award in India as I am committed to raising the global profile of the sport. It’s wonderful to have this recognition as an individual, but I play a team sport, and to play at the highest level and win gold medals is always a team effort.”



FIH site