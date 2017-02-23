



Xavi Lleonart netted three times as Real Club de Polo returned to Spanish league action with an impressive 8-2 win over FC Barcelona last Sunday.





Polo raced into a six goal lead with Lucas Vila breaking the deadlock just five minutes into the tie before Javier Cabot and Alvaro Turull made it 3-0. Lleonart got the next three before Barcelona rallied but further goals from David Alegre and Pedro Ibarra completed the rout.



The victory saw them extend their lead at the top of the table out to five points as Atletic Terrassa drew 1-1 on home turf against Junior FC. Marc Salle put Atleti in front but a third quarter goal from Javier Garcia meant a share of the spoils.



Club Egara beat CD Terrassa 4-1 thanks to two goals from Pau Quemada while Club de Campo won at Taburiente 2-0 to maintain their playoff hopes.



Euro Hockey League media release