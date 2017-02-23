by Aftar Singh





Stick action: KLHC’s Muhammad Razie Abdul Rahim (second from right) vying with TNB’s Norhizzat Sumantri during the TNB Cup semi-final first-leg match at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday. — FAIHAN GHANI/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Mohd Syamim Mohd Yusof scored 18 seconds from the final hooter to steer newly-crowned Premier Division champions Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) to a 1-0 win over Tenaga Nasional in the first leg of the TNB Cup semi-finals.





From a through pass by Muham­mad Umar Bhutta, Syamim ran through to connect the ball past veteran goalkeeper S. Kumar at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday.



Despite fielding an all-local side, Tenaga gave KLHC a torrid time. They earned five penalty corners but, unfortunately, muffed them all.



KLHC team manager Ahmad Anuar Sham Kamar conceded they were lucky to grab a one-goal advantage.



“Tenaga gave us a tough fight. We were lucky to score a late, late goal. The one-goal cushion is not safe for us as anything can happen in the return leg on Friday,” said Ahmad.



Tenaga coach Mohd Amin Rahim praised his players for putting up a good performance.



“We were just unlucky not to score. We hope to come back stronger in the return leg,” said Amin.



Defending champions Tereng­ganu also had to score a late goal to salvage a 4-4 draw against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).



South Korean Jang Jong-hyun saved the east coast side’s blushes by scoring a penalty corner in the 60th minute.



Earlier, S. Selvaraju gave UniKL the lead in the 14th minute from an acute angle.



But their joy was short-lived as Terengganu equalised the next minute when B. Namasivayam tapped the ball past goalkeeper Thomas Santiago.



Jong-hyun then gave Terengganu the lead for the first time off a penalty corner in the 17th minute.



But UniKL stormed back to score two goals in two minutes in the third quarter.



Muhammad Aleem Bilal netted off a low penalty corner drag flick in the 33rd minute. Mohd Ashran Hamsani then scored a field goal to make it 3-2.



Terengganu again managed to equalise in the 36th minute through Mohd Fitri Saari.



In the 45th minute, UniKL were awarded a penalty stroke when goalkeeper Muhd Hafizuddin Oth­man brought down Faridzul Afiq in the semi-circle. Najmi Farizal Jazlan converted to put UniKL ahead again.



But with seconds to go, UniKL paid dearly for conceding a penalty corner. And the ever-reliable Jong-hyun took the chance to grab the equaliser.



The Star of Malaysia