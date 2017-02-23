Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

The late, late show

Published on Thursday, 23 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 23
View Comments

by Aftar Singh


Stick action: KLHC’s Muhammad Razie Abdul Rahim (second from right) vying with TNB’s Norhizzat Sumantri during the TNB Cup semi-final first-leg match at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday. — FAIHAN GHANI/The Star

KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Mohd Syamim Mohd Yusof scored 18 seconds from the final hooter to steer newly-crowned Premier Division champions Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) to a 1-0 win over Tenaga Nasional in the first leg of the TNB Cup semi-finals.



From a through pass by Muham­mad Umar Bhutta, Syamim ran through to connect the ball past veteran goalkeeper S. Kumar at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday.

Despite fielding an all-local side, Tenaga gave KLHC a torrid time. They earned five penalty corners but, unfortunately, muffed them all.

KLHC team manager Ahmad Anuar Sham Kamar conceded they were lucky to grab a one-goal advantage.

“Tenaga gave us a tough fight. We were lucky to score a late, late goal. The one-goal cushion is not safe for us as anything can happen in the return leg on Friday,” said Ahmad.

Tenaga coach Mohd Amin Rahim praised his players for putting up a good performance.

“We were just unlucky not to score. We hope to come back stronger in the return leg,” said Amin.

Defending champions Tereng­ganu also had to score a late goal to salvage a 4-4 draw against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).

South Korean Jang Jong-hyun saved the east coast side’s blushes by scoring a penalty corner in the 60th minute.

Earlier, S. Selvaraju gave UniKL the lead in the 14th minute from an acute angle.

But their joy was short-lived as Terengganu equalised the next minute when B. Namasivayam tapped the ball past goalkeeper Thomas Santiago.

Jong-hyun then gave Terengganu the lead for the first time off a penalty corner in the 17th minute.

But UniKL stormed back to score two goals in two minutes in the third quarter.

Muhammad Aleem Bilal netted off a low penalty corner drag flick in the 33rd minute. Mohd Ashran Hamsani then scored a field goal to make it 3-2.

Terengganu again managed to equalise in the 36th minute through Mohd Fitri Saari.

In the 45th minute, UniKL were awarded a penalty stroke when goalkeeper Muhd Hafizuddin Oth­man brought down Faridzul Afiq in the semi-circle. Najmi Farizal Jazlan converted to put UniKL ahead again.

But with seconds to go, UniKL paid dearly for conceding a penalty corner. And the ever-reliable Jong-hyun took the chance to grab the equaliser.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.