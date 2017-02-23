Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
2017 HIL Semifinalists: Head to head

Published on Thursday, 23 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Medalists in all four previous seasons of HIL, Delhi Waveriders have an edge over debutant SF Dabang Mumbai. Since inception (2013) ten matches had played between these two teams and Delhi has grabbed 7. UP Wizards also won 6 out of 8 against Kalinga Lancers in HIL history. Summary as below:

 

Teams

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

Delhi Waveriders vs. Dabang Mumbai

10

7

0

3

32

24

UP Wizards vs. Kalinga Lancers

8

6

1

1

36

23

 

