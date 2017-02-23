LUCKNOW: UP Wizards held table toppers Dabang Mumbai to confirm their place in the semifinals of the Hockey India League at Major Dhyan Chand stadium on Wednesday.





Thanks to the two points gained by the 4-4 draw, Wizards finished with 25 points to finish third. Mumbai finished on top with 35 points, while Kalinga Lancers took the second spot with 28 points. Delhi Waveriders are the fourth semifinalist with 23 points. Ranchi Rays and Punjab Warriors were the two teams to be knocked out of the tournament.



Rays could have made it had the Wizards lost by a margin of 11 or more goals. But that didn't happen as the two sides came up with some fast and free-flowing hockey on a windy evening. Both the sides loo ked to go for the kill from the start instead of playing the waiting game, which has been the style so far for both the teams.



Having more of the ball possession, Wizards took the lead in the 12th minute as Ajay Yadav latched on to a through pass from skipper VR Raghunath and essayed a rasping low drive to David Harte's right. But Gurjant Singh equalized for Mumbai a minute later. That goal was set up by Manpreet who weaved his way into the circle and minused the ball to Gurjant, who trapped the ball home past PR Sreejesh.



The home side again forged ahead in the 17th minute. This time again it was a feed by Raghunath, and Ramanadeep Singh capitalized with a scorching reverse hit after dodging past two defenders.



Again the lead was short-lived as Mumbai drew parity two minutes later. This time the home side was a bit unlucky as Manpreet didn't time his shot well from the top of the circle, but an unsighted Srejeesh failed to stop it from sounding the boards.



Since all the goals were off field efforts they were counted for two, according to the HIL rules.



