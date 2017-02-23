s2h team







Last match of the league phase of Hockey India League 2017 between Uttar Pradesh Wizards and Dabang Mumbai produced an exciting first half in which four field goals were struck, but meandered to barren second half, giving out 4-4 draw at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Lucknow.





As if they are playing in the repeat Junior World Cup that was held in the same stadium a month ago, three of the four goals today were struck by Junior World Cup goldies Gurjant Singh (13th min) and Manpreet Singh Jr (19th Min) for the visiting Mumbai side while Lucknow lad Ajay Yadav (12th min) struck. The other goal was scored by Ramandeep Singh (17th Min). The last of the HIL 2017's league phase produced some sparks in the first half, which saw no penalty corner being produced till six seconds left for the hooter.



However, the hosts missed out both the PCs, Gonzalo Peillat, top scorer of the Rio through PCs, flicked to the right of right post.



Umpire from Argentina Servatto whistled for hooter even before the elaborate first PC process was finished, and went for a self referral, leading to Gonzalo Peillat's flopped attempt in the resultant second PC.



The match had only academic interest, as four teams have booked their semifinal slot after Ranchi Rays failed to click for bigger score than it ultimately managed, yesterday.



Interestingly, three of the four teams that have made it to the this years' semifinal, are yet to win the title. Whereas twice winners Ranchi Rays and defending champions Punjab Warriors bowed out of the semifinal race.



Semi-Finals 1 & 2 on 25th February 2017

SF 1 - Kalinga Lancers Vs Uttar Pradesh Wizards at 16:50hrs

SF 2 - Dabang Mumbai Vs Delhi Waveriders at 19:20hrs

3/4th Place Playoff & Finals on 26th February 2017

Loser 31 Vs Loser 32 at 16.50hrs

Winner 31 Vs Winner 32 at 19.20hrs



Stick2Hockey.com