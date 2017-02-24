



EHL-bound stars Arthur van Doren and David Harte along with regular EHL umpire Christian Blasch were all honoured as members of the very best this morning at the FIH’s Hockey Stars event in Chandigarh, India.





KHC Dragons van Doren was named the Male Rising Star of the Year following his brilliant performances at the base of the Belgian defence, helping them to break new ground and win the silver medla at the Rio Olympics.



Speaking about the prize, he said: "It is a huge honour for me to win this award, even more so if I look at the previous winners. Hockey is still a team sport so the biggest piece of this goes to my team mates. We had an amazing 2016 year with the silver medal, the biggest highlight of our careers.”



SV Kampong’s David Harte was named the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year for the second year in a row for his performances in Ireland’s first appearance at the Olympic Games in over a century.



Speaking at the ceremony, Harte said “To win this award truly is an incredible honour and one which I am very proud to receive.



“Even to be nominated for a second time was more than I could have hoped for, especially given the world class goalkeepers involved such as Juan Vivaldi – the gold medalist – Vincent Vanasch, Jaap Stockman and PR Sreejesh, all of whom are deserving of the title in this category.



“Although it is an individual award, it partly belongs to my teams at both club and country level as I would not have made it here without them.



“When I was starting to play hockey as a teenager, I told my family that I didn’t want to just play, I wanted to be the best. I am pretty grateful they didn’t laugh at me! My parents have always instilled in me a belief that if you want something bad enough, don’t be afraid to go after it. And if you work hard enough, anything is possible.”



German whistle-blower Christian Blasch was named the male umpire of the year while Waterloo Ducks’ John-John Dohmen was the male player of the year.



On the women’s side, Europe also dominated the awards with Naomi van As rewarded for her brilliant performances in the Olympics with the female player of the year. Maddie Hinch was the simple choice for the goalkeeper of the year following her integral role in Great Britain’s gold medal while her coachs Danny Kerry and Karen Brown were also honoured.



Argentina’s Maria Granatto won the women’s rising star of the year gong while Belgium’s Laurine Delforge was the female umpire of the year.



Euro Hockey League media release