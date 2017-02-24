Europeans sweep FIH awards



Dohmen, Van As named best players as 9 out of 10 awards go to Europeans





The award winners with FIH president Narinder Batra (3R) during the ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photos



Chandigarh: It was a European sweep at the FIH annual awards, with Belgium’s John-John Dohmen and retired Netherlands star Naomi van As bagging the respective male and female Players of the Year awards for 2016.





Out of the 10 awards on offer at the inaugural ceremony held here today, only one went to a non-European.



Argentina’s Maria Granatto was adjudged the female Rising Star of the Year. She had a hugely successful year — with the senior team, she won the Champions Trophy, where she won the Best Junior Player award; she was also part of the team that won the Junior World Cup in November.



Belgium’s midfielder Dohmen, the team captain, produced a string of flawless performances in his team’s march to the Rio Olympics final. Dutch striker Van As was instrumental in her team’s success in the Rio Games and Champions Trophy — the Netherlands grabbed silver medals at both the events. Van As had earlier shared the award with Argentine legend Luciana Aymar in 2009. “It’s a great honour to win this award. We were obviously disappointed with the way the 2016 season ended because we lost the Olympics final in Rio via shoot outs to the Great Britain. But winning this individual award gives our silver medal from the Rio Olympics a little more shine,” Van As said.



“Looking back on my career, I am very thankful, very proud and see it all as a great experience. Although it was serious, it was also always driven along with a sense of fun — with my teammates, the coaches and, of course, the fans,” she added.



Indians miss out



Another Belgian, Arthur Van Doren, was named the male Rising Star of the Year.



Among the youngsters Doren pipped was Indian defender Harmanpreet Singh. India had to return empty handed from the maiden awards ceremony as goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was left behind by lanky Ireland custodian David Harte, who was crowned the best in the world for the second successive year.



Under Sreejesh’s captaincy, India won the historic silver medal at the Champions Trophy. He also led India at the Rio Olympics. Harmanpreet’s performance at the Champions Trophy secured him a place in the team for the Rio Olympics, making the 20-year-old the youngest player in the squad. He also played a key role in the junior team becoming world champions.



The women’s award went to Great Britain goalkeeper and Olympics gold medallist Maddie Hinch.



The coaching team which guided Great Britain’s women to their first Olympics gold medal was also recognised as Danny Kerry and Karen Brown picked up the male and female Coach of the Year awards, respectively. Brown received the award for the second consecutive year.



Christian Blasch from Germany was adjudged the best male umpire, while the award in the women’s category went to Belgium’s Laurine Delforge.



Best of the Best: Award-winners and nominees



Male Player of the Year



John-John Dohmen (BEL)

Pedro Ibarra (ARG)

Gonzalo Peillat (ARG)

Moritz Fuerste (GER)

Tobias Hauke (GER)



Female Player of the Year



Naomi van As (NED)

Alex Danson (UK)

Kate Richardson-Walsh (UK)

Stacey Michelsen (NZ)

Carla Rebecchi (ARG)



Male Rising Star of the Year



Arthur van Doren (BEL)

Timm Herzbruch (GER)

Christopher Ruhr (GER)

Harmanpreet Singh (IND)

Jorrit Croon (NED)



Female Rising Star of the Year



Maria Jose Granatto (ARG)

Florencia Habif (ARG)

Kathryn Slattery (AUS)

Nike Lorenz (GER)

Lily Owsley (UK)



Male Goalkeeper of the Year



David Harte (IRE)

Juan Manuel Vivaldi (ARG)

Vincent Vanasch (BEL)

PR Sreejesh (IND)

Jaap Stockmann (NED)



Female Goalkeeper of the Year



Maddie Hinch (UK)

Belen Succi (ARG)

Kristina Reynolds (GER)

Joyce Sombroek (NED)

Jackie Briggs (USA)