



Euro Hockey League Legend Jeroen Hertzberger is ambitious that he can create goalscoring record that can never be beaten if he can help his Rotterdam side qualify for the EHL on a couple more occasions.





The striker is currently top of the EHL scoring charts, three clear of German star Marco Miltkau, on 35 after the first nine completed seasons.



All of them have come with Rotterdam with whom he has signed “a contract for life” and he is keen to see the Dutch club get back into the EHL so he can add to his huge tally of goals.



Aged 21, Hertzberger was one of the first marquee stars of the EHL, scoring in each round of the competition in the inaugural season in 2007/08, starting off with a hugely competitive ROUND1 tie against Atletic Terrassa.



He netted against Scotland’s Grange, nabbed a hat trick against the Waterloo Ducks in a 6-1 KO16 win and then added a crucial goal in a 3-2 win over Reading in the KO8. Their bid for the title came to an end at the FINAL4 stage, falling 7-4 to HGC, but bounced back to beat Club Egara in the third place playoff in front of a home crowd in Rotterdam in a shoot-out.



Reflecting on that first season, he remembers it as a ground-breaking moment for hockey.



“We performed well and it was actually one of the first leagues where TV really upgraded their broadcasting. Many cameras around just made it special.



“It was the first time hockey players really felt like professionals. It contributed to players taking their hockey career more seriously.”



One of the features of the Rotterdam was that Jeroen played in the same team as his brothers Willem and Maurits. It is one of the special things about the EHL, playing in the best club competition in the world but representing your local area and your family roots.



“We have all been captain of the Rotterdam team and it felt great being able to spend so much time with my brothers for all those years. It felt normal because we had done it all our life. But now, looking back, it is very unique and special.”



It is one of the elements that keeps the club so close to Jeroen’s heart.



“Everything about Rotterdam appeals to me. The members, the people that run the bar/restaurant, the board and also the families around the players. Everything is great and it is simply a second home.



“I have always, and still, had the feeling that Rotterdam is the place where I can become the best possible hockey player. They have helped me to become the player i am now. I believe in loyalty above all else, and that why I signed for life!”



As such, it made for a special occasion when the club was awarded the rights to host the EHL FINAL4 in year one. That they could not claim the overall title, though, meant there were bittersweet emotions.



“That was amazing. I don’t think we ever had that many spectators ever since. For us, it was disappointing because many of our internationals had to leave before the finals. But it did give me the chance to step up but cost us a potential victory.”



Indeed, the Holy Grail would prove painfully out of reach for Hertzberger despite the number of goals he would score. Another bronze followed in the 2008/09 season, knocking out AH&BC Amsterdam in the KO8 only to fall to Bloemendaal in the FINAL4. They thumped Dragons 8-1 to win third.



2009/10 proved their best ever season, claiming the silver medal. Hertzberger reflects on the FINAL4 win over Amsterdam as a major highlight of his EHL career.



“That was definitely a great game for us. Amsterdam are great rivals and to beat them like that at their ground was amazing. Another game that comes to mind was our KO16 game against Uhlenhost Mulheim. We went up 4-0 and they came back to force shoot outs. The shoot outs are something special for us because we did well from the start of that new rule.”



That latter journey in 2011 ultimately ended in a fourth place finish, meaning there was to be no fourth EHL medal for the star striker.



Nonetheless, he is confident that he and Rotterdam will make a comeback in the competition and deliver glory in the coming few seasons, potentially with an improved record to his name.



Speaking about the situation, he says: “I haven’t played in the EHL for three years and it really frustrates me. When I signed for life at Rotterdam, my goal was to get Rotterdam back to the top of Holland and Europe. You will not see a more motivated player around the Hoofdklasse fields than me as I try to get my club back where they belong!



“If I can play another two or three seasons in the EHL, I think I can set a goal record that will never be beaten. That is something to be proud of!”



Euro Hockey League media release