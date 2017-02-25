



The Hoofdklasse returns on Sunday with Ziggo Sport and NOS set to provide a large increase in coverage of the Dutch elite league.





Ziggo Sport will broadcast the game between HGC and Den Bosch from 2pm (CET) on Sunday afternoon while there will be a new highlights show at 10.30pm (CET) which will feature all the men’s and women’s highlights of the weekend. NOS, meanwhile, will provide an hour-long show on Sunday evening from 6pm to 7pm (CET).



There are a series of marquee games on offer. On the men's side, EHL-duo AH&BC Amsterdam and SV Kampong meet in the Wagener Stadium on Sunday with the former looking to strengthen their place in second while Kampong are playing catch-up in sixth place.



Both sides will miss star men, making the tie a tough one to predict. Billy Bakker, Justin Reid-Ross, Sander de Wijn, David Harte and Robbert Kemperman are all in the Hockey India League semi-finals.



But Amsterdam will have Fergus Kavanagh and Mirco Pruyser back from the HIL having missed out on the playoffs with their franchises.



Oranje-Rood, fifth, host Rotterdam, third, in another high quality encounter. Like the other match, both will miss players because of the HIL with Adam Dixon, Seve van Ass (both Rotterdam), Benjamin Stanzl and Agustin Mazzilli (Oranje-Rood) out but Rob van der Horst and Mink van der Weerden are available.



Den Bosch, fourth, will aim to keep up their impressive start to the campaign against HGC who are in seventh but just two points off the playoff places. Den Bosch, though, will miss Austin Smith and Kieran Govers at the HIL.



Leaders Bloemendaal have six points to spare over the rest of the table and they will anticipate they can strengthen that position when they play Pinoke.



Bloemendaal’s Roel Bovendeert is out for the rest of the season while Wouter Jolie and Florian Fuchs are in India but they should have too much in the tank.



There are also key games at the bottom with Almere facing Qui Vive and Hurley playing Tilburg.



