Indervir Grewal





Dabang Mumbai players during a practice session at the Sector 42 stadium in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky Gharu.



Chandigarh: After a month of city-hopping and desperation-filled duels for the knockout slots, the dust has finally settled with the four most deserving teams left standing.





The multinational hockey festival has finally landed in Chandigarh, but the home team will not be in contention. Punjab Warriors, the defending champions, crashed out of the tournament, having finished last in the pool stage. While the trophy will shift hands this year, there is a big probability that this year’s edition will throw up first-time champions.



Among the semifinalists, only Delhi Waveriders are former winners; and while Uttar Pradesh Wizards and Kalinga Lancers have made it to the knockout stage earlier, Dabang Mumbai have made it this far for the first time in the league’s five editions.



Mumbai style



Mumbai have done it in style, finishing at the top of the table, seven points ahead of second-placed Kalinga. Mumbai, who have been solid in defence and arguably the most cohesive in their attacks, will face an equally attacking Delhi. Just like Mumbai, the former champions have a young and vibrant forward line. But their defence has been a drawback, a big reason why they qualified in the last position.



Mumbai, on the other hand, seem reinvented in their defence. But it’s their fighting spirit that has been secret to their success. On various occasions, Mumbai have managed to come back from the dead to either salvage a draw or pull off a win.



“Though Delhi didn’t get off to a great start, they have managed to turn things around for themselves with some inspiring performances. But our team is very confident, especially after winning some good games where we have come back in the last 15 minutes to win,” said Mumbai captain Florian Fuchs.



“I think we played well in the last 15 minutes against Ranchi Rays but we had conceded too many goals to make a comeback,” said Rupinder Pal Singh, the Delhi skipper. “We can’t afford to make the kind of mistakes we did in the league stage. Mumbai have been very consistent this season and we need to make sure we don’t miss out on the chances we create.”



UP vs Kalinga



The other semifinal is likely to be a battle of attrition. Wizards, looking to enter their first final, have also been an attacking force. But their low conversion rate has made life difficult for the Roelant Oltmans-coached side, who have been one of more cohesive units. They will be pushed by Kalinga, who are last year’s finalists. Kalinga, though not the most attractive teams, have been disciplined and gritty, and they have been inconspicuously efficient in getting favourable results.



Kalinga had made it to the semifinals last year ahead of Dabang Mumbai because of goal difference, and they went on to lose 1-6 in the final.



“That was a bitter loss because we had played very well through the season but lost out because of one bad day on the field,” said Moritz Fuerste, Kalinga’s captain. “We didn’t play our natural game but this year, we are stronger and have had a good week-long training session here in Chandigarh. The team is fresh and upbeat for the semifinal and we are looking forward to a good contest.”



