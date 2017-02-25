

Rusten Abrahams (yellow) does the business for Wits on the hockey field.



BRAAMFONTEIN – Wits first-year student Rusten Abrahams makes South Africa's men’s senior national hockey team for upcoming summer series against Germany and England





As the South African men’s senior hockey side prepare to take on the might of Germany and England in the upcoming Cape Town Summer Series starting on 2 March, the star power of Wits and Southern Gauteng midfielder, Rusten Abrahams has been called upon.



Last year, Abrahams was selected for the Wits men’s 1st hockey team that placed fourth at the Varsity Hockey tournament; and was chosen for the senior Southern Gauteng B team that competed in the A-section at the inter-provincial national tournament. He also played in the Premier Hockey League (PHL) team, Every Sun Addo Elephants, that featured in the inaugural PHL tournament held in September last year.



In a conversation with City Buzz, Abrahams, who is a first year Bachelor of Health Sciences student at Wits, described the moment he received the call-up to the national side as being ‘unforgettable’. He said, “I was making my way to a friend when I received the call from the head coach, Fabian Gregory. He notified me of my selection to the national men’s team for the upcoming series. I was left speechless [by] the news and was in utter disbelief [given] the amazing opportunity extended to me.”



He recalled some of his earliest memories of playing hockey with friends on grass fields for fun. Since then, the midfielder has made incredible strides. “Various coaches such a Jean de Wilde, who was a key developer and motivator in my early high school years; and Mark Ray, who was my coach at Krugersdorp High School have inspired me over the years,” he said.



“My main inspiration, however, is Alistair Fredericks, who has a long list of accolades such as being the first player of colour to make the South African men’s senior team and played in prestigious tournaments such as the Hockey World Cup and the Olympic Games. Alistair has become a huge mentor for me throughout my high school and varsity years.”



He added that his experience of the past year at the Wits Hockey Club has propelled his game forward given the multiple opportunities he was given to thrive against the best opposition in South African hockey. “These challenges pushed me to grow many aspects of my game. I was also given opportunities to represent my province in outdoor and indoor hockey.



“All these challenges helped me to push myself to reach my goals such as being called up to the national men’s indoor team and now the national men’s outdoor team. The Wits Hockey Club and staff have really helped me to get to where I am today.”



City Buzz