Allan Isaacs





The South African women's hockey team will have to do without Quanita Bobbs (centre) in Saturday's match against England at Hartleyvale. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix



CAPE TOWN - The South African women’s hockey team face an uphill battle when they take on England at Hartleyvale on Saturday in the first of two Test matches.





The match (4pm start) will feature an England outfit made up of most of the victorious Great Britain team which won gold at the Rio Olympics



SA coach Sheldon Rostron has been forced into making numerous changes to the squad due to the unavailability of a few stalwarts. The absence of players such as Quanita Bobbs, Lisa-Marie Deetlefs and Shelley Russell will considerably weaken the squad.



However, SA always knew that these players would be away for this series and the make-up of the squad reflects an element of youth blended with the experience needed to be competitive at this level.



Experienced campaigners Dirkie Chamberlain, Erin Hunter and goalkeeper Nicole la Fleur are back in the squad and their experience will stand SA in good stead.



England have arrived in South Africa with an extended training squad including 13 uncapped players. They are currently ranked second in the world and South Africa is 13th .



In the recent Summer Series against Chile and China the South Africans played some really good hockey and they would like to keep the momentum going against a world-class team like England.



SA squad: Nicole la Fleur (WP), Phumelela Mbande (NG), Marelise van Tonder (NG), Kara Stella (KZN C), Jessica O’Connor (KZN C), Kirsty Adams (Bol), Erin Hunter (KZN C), Izelle Verster (NG), Illse Davids (WP), Nicolene Terblanche (NG), Stephanie Baxter (SG), Marizen Marias (SG), Tarryn Glasby (WP), Bernadette Coston (SG), Sulette Damons (NW), Kate Koenig (KZN C), Candice Manuel (WP), Toni Marks (SG), Dirkie Chamberlain (NG)



The Weekend Argus