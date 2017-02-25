Various changes had to be made to the South African Women’s team that will play two tests against England this Saturday and Sunday.





Both matches will be played in Cape Town at the Hartleyvale stadium and action starts at 16:00.



Coach Sheldon Rostron could not pick regular players like Quanita Bobbs, Lisa-Marie Deetlefs and Shelley Russell because of other commitments. ExperiencedDirkie Chamberlain and Erin Hunter are back in the squad along with goalkeeper Nicole la Fleur.



Various players from the England squad were part of the Great Britain team that won gold at the Rio Olympic Games last year. England has arrived in South Africa with a large training squad including 13 debutants for the country. England is currentlysecond on the world rankings and South Africa is 13th.



In the recent Summer Series against Chile and China the South Africans played some really good hockey and they would like to keep the momentum going against a world-class team like England. Coach Sheldon Rostron has a unique opportunity to use this series as further preparation for the World Cup qualifying Africa Cup of Nations event taking place in August as well as the Hockey World League Semi Finals taking place in July.



The SA squad: Nicole la Fleur (WP), Phumelela Mbande (NG), Marelise van Tonder(NG), Kara Stella (KZN C), Jessica O’Connor (KZN C), Kirsty Adams (Boland), Erin Hunter (KZN C), Izelle Verster (NG), Illse Davids (WP), Nicolene Terblanche (NG), Stephanie Baxter (SG), Marizen Marias (SG), Tarryn Glasby (WP), Bernadette Coston (SG), Sulette Damons (NW), Kate Koenig (KZN C), Candice Manuel (WP), Toni Marks (SG), Dirkie Chamberlain (NG).



SA Hockey Association media release