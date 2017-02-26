



Bromac Kelburne men and Edinburgh University women both won big games this Saturday to top the Scottish men's and women's National League 1 tables.





Bromac Kelburne made significant progress towards retaining the first division title with a 3-0 win over rivals Grange at Glasgow Green. The Paisley side have now opened up a five point gap over Grange at the top, although the latter still have a game in hand.



The opener came when slip by a Grange defender donated the ball to Lee Morton, he drifted into the circle and unselfishly crossed the ball for Jack McKenzie to stroke it into the empty net.



There were chances at both ends, Kelburne`s Jonas Nommensen fired his effort over the bar, while at the other end a Duncan Riddell reverse stick shot was well blocked by Rory Kerr.



Kelburne doubled their tally when Johnny Christie latched onto a kick by the goalkeeper, and the former Scotland striker composed himself to fire a low shot into the empty net.



The pivotal moment came midway through the second half, Kelburne defender Josh Cairns lost the ball to Todd Mills in the circle but the resulting shot was fired directly at Kerr. Within a minute the Paisley side went up to the other end, won a penalty corner, and Cairns made amends by scoring with a fierce drag flick.



Grove Menzieshill consolidated their third spot in the table with a narrow 3-2 win over Edinburgh University on Tayside. The foundation of the victory came in the opening ten minutes with goals by Aidan McQuade from a set piece and then Ciaran Crawford.



The students pulled one back at their fourth penalty corner when Dan Coultas fired the ball home. The Taysiders regained their two goal lead with an open play strike by Hamish Gault. Coultas scored for Edinburgh with the last hit of the game but it was only a consolation by then.



Hillhead also failed to make up any ground on the top sides after losing 4-3 to Western Wildcats at Auchenhowie. Hillhead led 2-1 at the interval through goals from Chris Wilson and Andrew Hilton from the spot, while Rob Harwood got the Wildcats` goal.



The second half belonged to the Wildcats, Adam McKenzie scored twice from set pieces while Alex Morrison added another from open play, Callum Duke got Hillhead`s only reply. The result lifts the Wildcats up to seventh in the table on the same points as Uddingston who lost 2-1 at home to Clydesdale.







Watsonians fall back into the relegation zone after drawing 3-3 with Gordonians, the Aberdonians` first point of the campaign.



Edinburgh University moved to the top of the women`s first division with a narrow 3-2 win over Bromac Kelburne with Amy Brodie, Maisie Morris and Waverley Miller getting the goals.



The students now lead Milne Craig Western by a single point but the latter have now two games in hand. The two are due to meet on Sunday in a match that could have a huge bearing on the title this season.



Western Wildcats are also still in the hunt after a single goal win over Dundee Wanderers, Kareena Cuthbert getting the winner from a penalty corner. The result means Wildcats are joint top on 22 points.







Grove Menzieshill are also only a point behind after seeing off Watsonians 4-1, and they also have the luxury of two games in hand. They are currently fourth on goal difference in what is a close top in four in the race for the title.



Meanwhile, Hillhead lifted themselves further away from the bottom of the table with a 4-2 win over CALA Edinburgh, leaving the latter at the foot of the first division. There is now a six-point gap between Hillhead and CALA – today’s win was an important one for Hillhead.



Photos by Mark Pugh and Duncan Gray



Scottish Hockey Union media release